Foam Fest 3D archery shoot with the “Okayest Hunter” crew coming to Horicon, Wis., on Aug. 31

Archers can get ready for the upcoming bowhunting season and benefit conservation in the process at an event coming up in Wisconsin this weekend.

The Foam Fest 3D archery event will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at Horicon Marsh Archers in Horicon, Wis. Foam Fest is in its third year of existence and is managed by the Okayest Hunter crew. The Okayest Hunters describe themselves as “just a couple of average hunters.”

“Our mission is to make it ‘okay’ to hunt however you want and for whatever species you want,” it says on their “About Us” page at okayesthunter.com. “It’s not about the most miles hiked, the biggest buck, or the latest gear. We believe hunting is about having fun, and making everlasting memories.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Curious about single-bevel broadheads? Some thoughts after four years of hunting with them

Eight things to know about bachelor groups of bucks that can help you as a hunter

Four old-school waterfowling tactics that can work for you this fall

Foam Fest is an archery event dedicated to having fun with fellow archers and bowhunters while shooting a 3D course. Dinner and social hours will run from 6-9 p.m. Cost is $40.

Some great prizes will be given away at the event (see below). Money raised from the raffle will be donated to a local Wisconsin conservation non-profit, Waukesha County Land Conservancy and verified via 2% for Conservation.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here. Full details are listed below.

Location:

Horicon Marsh Archers

N7420 County Road V Horicon, WI 53032

Admission:

$40 admission Includes: Breakfast, lunch, drink ticket and 3D archery course, plus one raffle ticket, and one drink ticket



Event Agenda: Saturday, August 31



Morning shoot – 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM – Arrive and have some coffee and donuts and get ready to shoot. (You can start shooting the course whenever you’re ready)

Lunch – 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM — come back to the clubhouse for food.

Afternoon Shoot – 1:30 PM — Shoot the course and head back to the clubhouse for raffle prize drawings and dinner.

Dinner & Social – 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Giving Away: