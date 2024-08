Waterfowl hunters are nothing if not resourceful.

They might be the most resourceful of all hunters. They feel right at home deploying any trick in the waterfowl-hunting book that gets results – that is, whistling, cupped wings into shooting range.

The best waterfowl hunters are those who take pleasure in the details. In waterfowling, small details matter, whether you’re setting decoys, concealing yourself in a blind, blowing your call, or shooting your shotgun.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here