Unique ice-fishing image captures Ohio Division of Wildlife’s photo contest title

Columbus — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife featured some of the best wildlife photography and art at the Ohio State Fair.

The Division of Wildlife’s annual photo contest produced a winning image depicting an ice fishing scene from a unique vantage point. More than 600 photos were submitted by talented photographers across Ohio. Six category winners were also chosen.

Daryl Mummey’s ice fishing photo was named the Best in Show for the Division of Wildlife’s annual photo contest.

MORE COVERAGE FROM OHIO OUTDOOR NEWS:

Ohio research aims to better understand the state’s black bears

Jeff Frischkorn: Ohio Division of Wildlife offers insight into methodology behind state’s controlled hunt draw process

Ohioan convicted of polluting Scioto River, which led to large fish kill

The Best in Show photograph was captured in Geauga County and shows an angler looking into an ice fishing hole with a rod in hand. Mummey, of Willowick, captured the winning photo at Bass Lake Preserve. The complete list of winning entries is as follows:

Wildlife Watching: Matt Boarman, of Akron, captured a red fox crossing a fallen tree on a colorful autumn day in Cuyahoga Valley National Park (Summit County).

Pursuit of the Harvest: Mike Evers’ photo shows a young hunter carrying a harvested turkey and a shotgun in Meigs County. Evers is from St. Henry.

The Art of Fishing: Joe Banker, of Parma, photographed a walleye under Lake Erie’s surface pursuing a lure near Edgewater Beach (Cuyahoga County).

Birds and Birding: The winning image from Bob Clark, from Oak Harbor, features a short-eared owl perched on a tree branch on a snowy day at Howard Marsh Metropark (Lucas County).

Lake Erie Fishing: Two-time winner Daryl Mummey’s photo shows a vibrant red and orange sky while Mummey kayak fishes in Lake County at sunset.

Extreme Close-Up: A midland mud salamander gazes upward in the winning photograph by Aidan McCarthy, from Fairfax, Va., at Tar Hollow State Forest, in Ross County.

Artists for wildlife art show

Artists for Wildlife, the Division of Wildlife’s inaugural art show, concluded with five winners selected from a total of 27 entries. The art show was open to artists in high school and college and featured a variety of art mediums.

A digital illustration of a great horned owl captured by Shelby Drake was named the Best in Show for the Artists for Wildlife art show.

The Best in Show piece featured a close-up of a great horned owl’s eye. The outstanding digital illustration was created by 21-year-old Shelby Drake of Greene County.

A panel of Division of Wildlife employees voted on the Best in Show artwork and an honorable mention. Additional category winners were chosen by ODNR Director Mary Mertz, Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker, and agency staff. The five category winners and many other excellent art show entries were on display in the Natural Resources Park at the Ohio State Fair. The remaining category winners were:

Director’s Choice: ODNR Director Mary Mertz selected Sophie Reeder, age 15, of Franklin County, as the winner for a block print of a great blue heron.

Chief’s Choice: Chief Kendra Wecker awarded the Chief’s Choice to Ava Schlotterbeck, age 17, of Licking County for an oil painting of a blue-winged warbler.

Designer’s Choice: A mixed media piece showing a sandhill crane, by Kathryn Brekas, age 14, of Warren County, was selected as the Designer’s Choice.

Honorable Mention: A watercolor pencil drawing of a Blackburnian warbler by Ethan Falkinburg, age 19, of Lorain County, was awarded the honorable mention.