Where do black bears like to hang out? What do they eat? Where and when do they breed and how often? How many cubs do they generally have? Where do they go to hibernate? How long do they live?

Those are some of the questions the Ohio Division of Wildlife hopes to answer so the public will be better informed and more able to avoid future conflicts as the number of bears increases in the state, according to Katie Dennison, furbearer biologist with the division.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here