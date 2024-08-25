Joe Fellegy: A look into fishing’s crystal ball; and questions surrounding the Harris-Walz ticket

What will sportfishing be like in 10, 20, 30, or more years?

Anglers of all ages like that question, and often get to it in general discussions about fishing. Their positions vary a lot. Here are some examples.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here