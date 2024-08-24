Glenn Sapir: The hunter/angler’s “man cave” holds much meaning

When I was a teen, one of my favorite songs was a Beach Boys ballad, “In My Room.” The lyrics told that his room was a special place where the singer could go. I could relate.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here