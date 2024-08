Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has reared its ugly head once again in Michigan’s deer herd.

A dead deer found in St. Joseph County in late July was confirmed last week to be positive for EHD.

“Michigan recently confirmed the first case of EHD in deer in St. Joseph County at the end of July. There are currently suspects also being reported in Cass County,” DNR Deer Specialist Chad Stewart wrote on his Facebook page on Aug. 21.

