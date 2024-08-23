First human case of tick-borne Powassan virus detected in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County

The first human case of the potentially deadly tick-borne Powassan virus disease in Pennsylvania this year was identified in the greater Pittsburgh area in recent weeks.
The Allegheny County Health Department reported that a child who lives in a northern suburb tested positive for Powassan virus after experiencing fever and other symptoms. The child was initially hospitalized, and as of mid-August was recovering at home, according to the department, which declined to identify the specific suburb where the child lives and was infected.