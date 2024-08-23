First human case of tick-borne Powassan virus detected in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny County

The first human case of the potentially deadly tick-borne Powassan virus disease in Pennsylvania this year was identified in the greater Pittsburgh area in recent weeks.

The Allegheny County Health Department reported that a child who lives in a northern suburb tested positive for Powassan virus after experiencing fever and other symptoms. The child was initially hospitalized, and as of mid-August was recovering at home, according to the department, which declined to identify the specific suburb where the child lives and was infected.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here