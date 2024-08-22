Gear & Gadgets: Rust-resistant griddle from Weber, and more

Go on any flattop griddle group on social media and people post about what a pain it is to “season” the grill — often with six applications needed to get to a non-stick cooking surface. It’s not the case with the Weber Slate Series which features pre-seasoned tops ready to go out of the box.

The rust resistant Slate series comes in 28”, 30”, and even a whopping 36” model. Carbon-steel gets transformed under extreme heat and pressure that hardens and bonds the surface, reducing the ability for moisture to collect and rust to form.

The griddles are pre-seasoned with food-safe oils that condition the metal for an extra boost of rust resistance and a natural, easy-release cooking surface the first time you fire it up! It reaches over 500°F and heats evenly edge-to-edge for consistently cooked food across the cooktop. Plus, the Weber Works™ Prep, Cook, and Store System keeps cooking and cleaning supplies handy, and allows you to carry food and condiments from the kitchen to the griddle.

Visit www.Weber.com for more info.

CARVER COVERS OFFER PREMIUM QUALITY

Carver boat covers are available in several categories to give the boat owner a balance between perfect fit and perfect price.

Each boat cover category is available in a selection of carefully engineered fabrics to provide you with choices that are right for you and best for your boat. Whether a person wants a Custom Fit Cover, Custom Fit T-Top, Styled-to-Fit, Specialty, Pontoon, Kayak, or Flex-Fit version, these covers perform as well as factory direct versions for hundreds less.

The covers are available in a variety of materials depending on the need of the consumer and a multitude of colors to match your boat and or truck.

Choose from models that are meant for just protection while your boat is storage to those that can be trailered on your next family vacation.

To pick out your next Carver cover go to www.carvercovers.com

ARCTICSHIELD SPEEDZ LAYOUT BLIND

It’s not too early to think about those crisp mornings and a field full of goose and duck decoys. It’s also time to up your game and think about what’s going to keep you hidden and comfortable once the waterfowl season arrives.

The new Speedz Layout Blind from ArticShield covers all the bases.

The Speedz Blind deflects cold outside air away from the body to keep hunters warm, for longer periods of time, with ArcticShield’s Retain™ heat retention technology. For concealment when afield, this blind features Realtree Max-5® camouflage specifically designed for hunting waterfowl. It’s also a lightweight and compact blind for easy storage when not in use.

The blind is made of durable 600D PU polyester and retain heat retention technology in its backrest, mat, and cover. It includes a zippered rear storage pocket, adjustable head pillow, vegetation straps and a heavy-duty aluminum frame. The entire blind weighs just nine pounds and also features a slip-over cover and see-through concealment mesh.

Visit www.arcticshieldoutdoor.com for more information on the new Speedz Layout Blind and the entire line of hunting products that ArcticShield delivers.

BRING IN MORE BEARS THIS SEASON WITH QUALITY BAIT FROM LUCKY 7 BEAR BAIT

Every bear hunter and guide knows the key to attracting and harvesting bears is in the bait they use. The better the bait, the more bears you’ll see. This is especially true when Mother Nature provides these critters with an abundance of natural forest foods.

But you can compete with their natural food base and increase your odds of harvesting that bear of a lifetime with quality, waterproof bait from Lucky 7. Lucky 7 Bear Bait is sold by the box, barrel, bucket, tote, or truckload. Whether you need a little or a lot, they have bait packages to suit your needs.

You can sweeten the pot this baiting season with a wide array of options from Lucky 7. Candy, licorice, fruit snacks, gummy bears, mixed chocolate, cookie dough, trail mix, icing, and honey are just a few examples of what they offer.

Call for availability and delivery options because the inventory changes frequently. Call now and get your hands on the best bear bait available.

If you want to increase your odds of success this bear season check out Lucky 7 Bait.

They can be reached on the web at www.lucky7bearbait.com or by calling 763-689-1090.

BURRO INDUSTRIES INTRODUCES SKINNING CRADLE FOR BUTCHERING

Skinning your animal doesn’t have to be backbreaking work anymore. Burro Industries recently introduced its lightweight skinning cradle into the animal processing market. Manufactured to meet the demands of butcher shops, taxidermists, and home processors. Burro’s mission is to provide a well manufactured, affordable solution for animal processing.

Capable of handling loads of up to 500 pounds, this heavy duty, yet lightweight (35 pounds), unit cradles animals and saves your back by raising the animal you’re skinning to a manageable height. Skin your deer, pig, sheep, etc with ease. Slide your deer from the box of your truck directly onto the cradle.

Constructed completely of stainless steel and aluminum, it is assured to stand up to the rigors of wet and corrosive environments. Easy to assemble and can be disassembled for storage. Made in the USA.

Visit our website at burroproducts.com or call us at 570-758-5253.