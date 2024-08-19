New York’s Outdoor Calendar

SEASON DATES

For a complete list of fall hunting seasons, visit: https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/seasons

SEPT. 1: Squirrel, Canada goose and some waterfowl seasons begin (most of N.Y.).



SEPT. 7: Black bear hunting season beings (Southeastern N.Y.).

SEPT. 14: Black bear hunting season beings (Adirondacks).

SEPT. 14-22: Early antlerless deer season, portions of Southern Zone.

EVENTS/SHOWS

AUG. 22-24: Woods and Wildlife Outdoor Show, Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: https://woods-wildlife.com.

AUG. 29-31: NYS Trappers Assoc. 86th Convention and Sportsman’s Show, Herkimer County Fairgrounds, Frankfort, N.Y. Info: https://www.nystrappers.org.

SEPT. 1: Earlville Conservation Club Eighth Annual Youth Fishing Derby, Sherburne, N.Y. Info: 607-226-1673.

SEPT. 7-8: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

SEPT. 14-15: NYS Sportsmen’s Association Syracuse Gun Show, NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: marc@nyssassociation.com.

SEPT. 20-21: Country Folks Home & Farm Show, Leonard Gilbert Farm, Mohawk, N.Y. Info: https://leetradeshows.com.

SEPT. 20-21: North Creek Outdoors Show. Tannery Pond Center, North Creek, N.Y. Info: 518-251-2505.

SEPT. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Southern Tier Chapter Banquet, Howard Community Center, Howard, N.Y. Info: 607-382-8906.

SEPT. 28: Long Island Armory Antique Arms & Military Collectors Show, Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: 631-722-3248.

SEPT. 28: United Sportsmen Association Of Rockland County Sportsman’s Day, Congers Lake Park, Congers, N.Y. Info: usarcny@aol.com or call 845-494-6312.

SEPT. 28: Warren County Conservation Council National Hunting & Fishing Day Conservation Day. Dunhams Bay Fish & Game Club, Queensbury, N.Y. Info: 518-932-6594.

SEPT. 28-29 Onondaga County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs Sportsman’s Days, Elbridge, N.Y. Info: 315-558-1392.

OCT. 5: Whitetails Unlimited Adirondack Mountains Chapter Banquet, Pecks Rainbow Hall, Altona, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

OCT. 6: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, Attica, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

TOURNAMENTS

AUG. 31: Slay Nation Kayak Series, Fulton Chain of Lakes. Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.



AUG. 31 – SEPT. 1: Venison Donation Pantry Project Family Fishing Derby, Keuka Lake, Hammondsport, N.Y. Info: www.venisondonation.com.



SEPT. 1: Lake Champlain International Bass Open, Colchester, Vt. Info: https://www.mychamplain.net/bass-open.

SEPT. 14: Slay Nation Kayak Series, Saranac Lake (Championship). Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.

SEPT. 14: Slay Nation Long Island Small Vessel Series, Blydenberg. Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.



SEPT. 14-15: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Club Classic, Schroon Lake. Info: Info: www.facebook.com/Adirondackkbf.

SEPT. 21-22: NYKBF Kayak Bass Fishing Championships. Info: www.nykbf.com/events.

OCT. 5: NYKBF Kayak Bass Fishing Invitational Info: www.nykbf.com/events.

SHOOTS

Allied Sportsmen of WNY: Fall trap league, Sundays and Tuesdays through Oct. 22, Alden, N.Y. Info: 716-684-0403.

Blodgett Mills Sportsmen’s Club: Trap shoots Wednesdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m, and Sundays 9 a.m. to Noon. Cortland, N.Y. Info: 607-423-2716.

Dunhams Bay Fish & Game Club: 3-D archery course open each Tuesday and last Sunday of each month. Queensbury, N.Y. Info: https://dunhamsbay.net.

Eatonbrook Rod & Gun Club: Rifle and trap shoots, Sept. 15 & Sept. 29. Madidon, N.Y. Info: 315-893-7253.

Old Saratoga Muzzleloaders Club: 75th Anniversary shoot, Aug. 23-25. Schuylerville, N.Y. Info: www.osmlc.com.

Pinewood Archers: 3-D archery shoot, Ridge, N.Y. Aug. 11, Sept. 8. Info: 631-687-0232.

Tonawanda Sportsmen’s Club: Niagara County Ducks Unlimited Sporting Clays Shoot, Sept. 29, Williamsville, N.Y. Info: 716-913-2739

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

West Canada Creek Association: Weekly Trap Shoots Wednesdays at 4 p.m. at 4pm, West Canada Creek Assn., State Rt. 28, Newport. Info: 315-219-2365.

Williamson Conservation & Sporting Club (Wayne County): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, shells for 12 and 20 gauge and 50 clay targets provided. Info: 585-721-4890, 585-266-6173.

MEETINGS

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society: Meeting Sept. 11, Dewitt Fish & Game Club, Jamesville, N.Y. Info: 315-391-5175.

Federation Of Sportsmens Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/, or call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., IWLA Clubhouse, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-729-3574.

North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc.: Second Wednesday each month, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 201-931-6069.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Schenectady County Conservation Council: First Monday of the month, 7 p.m., Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Scotia. Info: 518-355-0657.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.

EDUCATION/SEMINARS

To register for a DEC Sportsman Education Class, visit: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html.

SEPT. 7: Females And Firearms Educational Event, Suffolk Alliance of Sportsmen and the Old Bethpage Rifle and Pistol Club, West Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-226-7201.

SEPT. 13: DEC NYS Licensed Guide Examinations. Pre-registration/Info: 518-402-8985.