The world of whitetail-hunting advice is dominated by tactics and strategies built around the rut. And why wouldn’t they be? That sweet window that extends from the end of October to the heart of November is prime time to be in a treestand. It’s when bucks throw caution to the wind and give every hunter a fighting chance at a filled tag.

The rut isn’t the only time when bucks are vulnerable, however. The early season, particularly the first week of the bow season, is almost as good as the rut.

