Keep your broadheads sharp this season

At the start of archery season every fall, most deer hunters (myself included) are crazy with hubris. We take to the deer woods with an almost tangible feeling that this season is the one – this will be the year that a world-class white-tailed buck will meet its demise via my arrow.

Because of this, we make sure to have everything in place for when that once-in-a-lifetime moment is upon us. All the while, our broadheads sit untouched in our bow cases. While a broadhead may be the single smallest piece of equipment you’ll tote to the woods this fall, when the chips are down, this tiny piece of metal will be the only thing standing between you and the potential buck of a lifetime.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here