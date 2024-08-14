Minnesota Mixed Bag: Annual Youth Outdoor Activity Day comes to Alexandria on Aug. 25

Alexandria, Minn. — The annual Youth Outdoor Activity Day in Alexandria will take place on Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Alexandria Shooting Park.

This is a free, family-friendly event for kids to take part in and learn about outdoor recreation. The activities run the gamut from many hunting- and fishing-related stations to ATV rides, shelter building, and much more.

The event is hosted by the Viking Sportsmen and Douglas County Pheasants Forever and is made possible with the help of many participating volunteer organizations, businesses, individuals, and donors. Visit www.youthoutdooractivityday.org for more information.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Youth Outdoor Activity Day in Minnesota draws thousands to Alexandria Shooting Park

Minnesota’s Sand Dunes Gobblers earns Outdoor Leaders Award in 2024

Waterfowl numbers take a dive during 2024 breeding duck survey in Minnesota

GAME FAIR’S SECOND WEEKEND SET FOR FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Ramsey, Minn. — The second weekend of Game Fair begins Friday and continues through Sunday at Armstrong Ranch Kennels in Ramsey.

Don’t miss a lineup of seminars and events that will have you thinking about and better prepared for upcoming hunting seasons. Just a sampling of seminar speakers: Dog owners can learn from the likes of Tom Dokken, Cartrell Cooper, and others; young waterfowl hunters can learn calling basics from Nick Johnson; Steve Carney will offer the basics of crappie fishing and Bill Kuhlmann will demonstrate elk calling.

And there’s much more. The second weekend will feature the 12th annual Minnesota Ducks Unlimited duck and goose calling championships. “Bring your dog (leashed), bring your shotgun (cased), bring your bow (cased),” and take part in the festivities.

Fair hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. For more information and to see seminar lineups, visit gamefair.com

DNR, MPCA INVESTIGATING DULUTH STREAM FISH KILL

Duluth, Minn. — Both the DNR and the state’s Pollution Control Agency are investigating the cause of death of about 1,000 fish, including brook trout, in a stream fish kill.

Reports indicate dead fish were reported in Tischer Creek on Aug. 1 and following the release of thousands of gallons of water from a Duluth city reservoir.

According to a statement from the city, “In the course of a maintenance operation on a nearby drinking water reservoir, the city of Duluth discharged clean, potable drinking water into the stormwater sewer system, which then flowed into Tischer Creek. The city of Duluth would like to reaffirm that the water discharged into the stormwater system on Aug. 1 was safe, clean, and potable for humans and house pets as it left the reservoir.”

ZEBRA MUSSELS CONFIRMED IN LAKE BYLLESBY IN GOODHUE AND DAKOTA COUNTIES

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Lake Byllesby, near Cannon Falls, in Goodhue and Dakota counties.

In August 2023, DNR staff working with native mussels found one adult zebra mussel. Follow-up surveys and water samples at that time did not indicate more zebra mussels or reproduction. Water samples this summer included four zebra mussel larvae, called veligers, indicating zebra mussel reproduction in the lake.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website.

CPL GRANT PROGRAM NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

St. Paul — The application system for the Conservation Partners Legacy grant program is now open. CPL funds conservation projects that restore, enhance, or protect forests, wetlands, prairies, and habitat for fish, game, and wildlife in Minnesota.

Grant requests may range from $5,000 to $500,000 with a maximum total project cost of $1,000,000. Nonprofit organizations and government entities are eligible to apply, and a 10% match of non-state origin is required. Funding for the CPL program comes from the Outdoor Heritage Fund.

Visit here for more information.

2024 WISCONSIN BONUS ANTLERLESS DEER HARVEST AUTHORIZATIONS NOW AVAILABLE

Madison, Wis. — The Wisconsin DNR announced last week that bonus antlerless harvest authorizations, formerly known as tags, for the 2024 gun deer season would be available for purchase online through the Go Wild license portal and at license sales locations starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.

The number of antlerless harvest opportunities varies by deer management unit in accordance with local deer population levels. Bonus authorizations are sold at a rate of one per person per day until sold out or until the 2024 deer hunting season ends. Bonus authorizations are $12 each for Wisconsin residents, $20 each for nonresidents and $5 each for youth ages 11 and under.

A listing of bonus antlerless harvest authorizations available for purchase in each deer management unit can be found on the DNR’s Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorization webpage.