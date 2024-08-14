Minnesota’s Sand Dunes Gobblers earns Outdoor Leaders Award in 2024

If you’ve ever mentored a young turkey hunter during the spring season, you know the thrill of watching the newbie next to you experience something truly magical. For many kids, it’s a time of firsts, and a sensory experience like few others.
The morning sunrise. A bird gobbling on the roost. The purr, yelp, and cluck of a slate call. The strutting and cutting of a boss tom. An amorous – or not so amorous – decoy encounter. The echoing boom of a shotgun blast from a ground blind. A turkey in hand … or the agony of a near-miss.