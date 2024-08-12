Ohio Mixed Bag: Angler, 41, dies on Cowan Lake

Wilmington, Ohio — Authorities said a 41-year-old fisherman from Wilmington in southwest Ohio likely drowned in Cowan Lake on July 24.

The News Journal, of Wilmington, confirmed the fisherman’s identity as Matthew Teboe. Teboe’s mother told the newspaper that preliminary autopsy results suggests accidental drowning as the cause of death.

Teboe’s mother also said that her son would have turned 42 years old in August.

The Ohio DNR is conducting an investigation into the death, authorities said.

Youngstown, Ohio — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation – the trade association for the firearms industry – are announcing a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individuals responsible for the burglary of Tactical Firearms, located at 2959 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio. ATF and NSSF are jointly offering a potential total reward of up to $10,000.

On July 10 at approximately 12:30 a.m., security footage from the store showed that four individuals entered the business and stole several firearms. This burglary is being investigated by ATF’s Columbus Field Division jointly with the Youngstown Police Department.

Anyone having information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website. Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

Youth Archers Compete In Tournament

Middletown, Ohio — Young Guns Archery recently hosted the Ohio S3DA Outdoor Target State Championship at the Elk Creek Metropark in Middletown, Ohio.

Archers from six teams across the state made their way to Middletown to compete for their chance to be crowned an Outdoor Target State Champion. Julie McDonald of Young Guns Archery presented the YG Heath McDonald Memorial Scholarship to barebow archer Lauren Oosterbaan for $2,500. Lauren will be attending the University of the Cumberlands this coming fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree while continuing her archery career.

The top three archers from their respective class and division received a medal. Archers with the highest combined score total from competing in each state event (Indoor, 3D, and Outdoor Target) received an award for Ohio S3DA Shooter of the Year.

Visit the Ohio S3DA Facebook page to learn more about this program, or contact the Ohio S3DA State Coordinator, Danyell Kemerer, (s3daohio@gmail.com) for more information.

Family’s Heritage Celebrated With Trail

Wellington, Ohio — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) recently held a grand opening for the new Dorothy and Corbett Walker Memorial Biking/Hiking Trail with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This new trail, located at 24350 State Route 58 in Wellington, connects Findley State Park with the Wellington Reservation, a Lorain County Metro Parks property, enhancing recreational opportunities and honoring the legacy of the Walker family.

Dorothy and Corbett Walker, who called their 124.64-acre farm “Walnut Valley,” settled there more than 75 years ago after Corbett completed his service in World War II. The Walkers witnessed the transformation of Findley State Forest into Findley State Park, where their family enjoyed countless moments of outdoor joy and community involvement.