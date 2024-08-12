14 new officers begin training in Ohio

Columbus — Fourteen cadets began their training recently to become the newest natural resources officers with the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Parks and Watercraft.

“Natural resources officers are crucial to enhancing our guests’ experiences,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “We are excited to welcome these cadets, who will receive comprehensive training to ensure they are well-prepared. Their role in maintaining safety and providing excellent customer service is essential to our mission.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM OHIO OUTDOOR NEWS:

Ohio DNR to host deer hunts at eight preserves this fall

State hog hunting ban heads to Ohio Senate

Ohio Insider: So far, so good on the EHD front for Ohio deer this year, but it’s still early

Selected from a competitive pool of 594 applicants, the newest cadets will undergo a rigorous five-month training program at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Peace Officer Basic Training Academy. Upon successful completion, they will commence specialized field training, focusing on essential skills such as water rescues, ATV operation, close-quarters boat navigation, and natural resources law.

The cadets will be assigned to specific state park areas upon graduation in January 2025 and be assigned to various locations across the state.