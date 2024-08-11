Late summer is time to target trout with grasshoppers and other terrestrial insects

Before breakfast on his first morning camped on the Upper Peninsula’s Two-Hearted River, Ernest Hemingway’s fictional character Nick Adams easily caught several dozen grasshoppers still damp with dew and popped them into a bottle. He later used them to catch several trout.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here