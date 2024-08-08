Search
Thursday, August 8th, 2024
Human remains found inside a crocodile in Australia believed to be that of a 40-year-old tourist

A family statement corrected police reports that Dave Hogbin had been fishing at the time he fell. He had been walking along a riverbank path five meters (16 feet) above the river when part of the bank gave way, according to his family. (Stock photo)

Police said Tuesday human remains were found inside a large crocodile suspected of killing a tourist in Australia’s second fatal attack in about a month.
The latest victim was 40-year-old doctor Dave Hogbin who fell from a steep bank Saturday into the Annan River south of Cooktown in Queensland state, his family said in a statement. The general practice doctor from Newcastle in New South Wales had been traveling on a camping vacation through Queensland with his wife Jane Hogbin and their three sons aged 2, 5 and 7 years.

