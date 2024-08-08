Bill Hilts, Jr.: Third annual tournament by Catching Dreams Charters makes “reel impact” for kids with cancer

Capt. Ned Librock of Catching Dreams Charters has been taking kids with cancer fishing in the productive waters of New York State for nearly a decade now.

On August 2, he made more kids happy as he held the Third Annual Reel Impact Tournament to benefit his Catching Dreams initiative and help support the program through sponsor boats in the lower Niagara River. This time around, 15 area charter captains helped the cause by taking sponsors and their guests on the water. There were a few special kids accompanying sponsoring teams, too.

In the end, it was an outstanding day of fishing and fun as some 236 fish were caught in 4 hours.

