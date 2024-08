Most white-tailed deer fawns are nearly three months old at this point in the summer and are weaned and eating grasses and soft vegetation.

They and their mothers have rejoined the herd, but the youngsters retain their spotted coats, at least for a few more weeks. You might astonish your kids by asking them to guess how many spots a fawn has.

