Nick’s Lake in New York’s Herkimer County has camping, fishing, and hunting nearby

The Old Forge area, in the west-central region of the Adirondacks, is a popular place throughout the entire year. And it especially shines during the summer months and even into the fall thanks to places like Nick’s Lake, and its accompanying state campground.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here