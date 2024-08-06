New York’s Outdoor Calendar

EVENTS/SHOWS

AUG. 9-11: Cattaraugus Trappers Association 2024 Sportsmen’s Rendezvous, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, Little Valley, N.Y. Info: 585-49-2445.

AUG. 10: CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society, Hunter Challenge and BBQ (sporting clays), Vernon National Shooting Preserve, Vernon, N.Y. Info: 607-216-7901.

AUG. 10: Vintage Finger Lakes Decoy Collectors Association Fourth Annual Decoy Show, American Legion Post 256, 454 N. Main St., Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: 315-573-6014.

AUG. 11: Midstate Arms Collectors, Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Mkt., Unadilla Rod & Gun Club, Butternut Road, Unadilla, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

AUG. 13-18: Albany County Conservation Alliance at the Altamont Fair, Loudonville, N.Y. Info: 518-339-2650.

AUG. 16-18: NYS Woodsmen’s Field Days, Booneville, N.Y. Info: https://woodsmensfielddays.com.

AUG. 22-24: Woods and Wildlife Outdoor Show, Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: https://woods-wildlife.com.

AUG. 29-31: NYS Trappers Assoc. 86th Convention and Sportsman’s Show, Herkimer County Fairgrounds, Frankfort, N.Y. Info: https://www.nystrappers.org.

SEPT. 14-15: NYS Sportsmen’s Association Syracuse Gun Show, NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: marc@nyssassociation.com.

SEPT. 20-21: Country Folks Home & Farm Show, Leonard Gilbert Farm, Mohawk, N.Y. Info: https://leetradeshows.com.

SEPT. 20-21: North Creek Outdoors Show. Tannery Pond Center, North Creek, N.Y. Info: 518-251-2505.

SEPT. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Southern Tier Chapter Banquet, Howard Community Center, Howard, N.Y. Info: 607-382-8906.

SEPT. 28: Long Island Armory Antique Arms & Military Collectors Show, Freeport Recreation Center, Freeport, N.Y. Info: 631-722-3248

SEPT. 28: United Sportsmen Association Of Rockland County Sportsman’s Day, Congers Lake Park, Congers, N.Y. Info: usarcny@aol.com or call 845-494-6312.

SEPT. 28: Warren County Conservation Council National Hunting & Fishing Day Conservation Day. Dunhams Bay Fish & Game Club, Queensbury, N.Y. Info: 518-932-6594.

SEPT. 28-29 Onondaga County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs Sportsman’s Days, Elbridge, N.Y. Info: 315-558-1392.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

New York Outdoor News ATTN: Calendar P.O. Box 302 Fort Ann, NY 12827

OCT. 5: Whitetails Unlimited Adirondack Mountains Chapter Banquet, Pecks Rainbow Hall, Altona, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

OCT. 13: Midstate Arms Collectors, Lisle Gun & Knife Show. Lisle Fire Co., 9090 Route 79, Lisle, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607- 748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OCT. 27: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc. Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

NOV. 3: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Oneonta Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St., Oneonta, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NOV. 8: CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society 42nd Annual Banquet, Theodore’s Restaurant, Canastota N.Y. Info: 315-720-6669

TOURNAMENTS

AUGUST 10: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Hudson and Mohawk Rivers. Info: www.facebook.com/Adirondackkbf.

AUG. 10: Slay Nation Kayak Series, Susquehanna River Civil War III. Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.



AUG. 17: NYKBF Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Sodus Bay. Info: www.nykbf.com/events.

AUG. 18: Slay Nation Long Island Small Vessel Series, Squantz Pond, Ct., Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.



AUG. 31: Slay Nation Kayak Series, Fulton Chain of Lakes. Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.



AUG. 31 – SEPT. 1: Venison Donation Pantry Project Family Fishing Derby, Keuka Lake, Hammondsport, N.Y. Info: www.venisondonation.com.



SEPT. 1: Lake Champlain International Bass Open, Colchester, Vt. Info: https://www.mychamplain.net/bass-open.

SEPT. 14: Slay Nation Kayak Series, Saranac Lake (Championship). Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.



SEPT. 14: Slay Nation Long Island Small Vessel Series, Blydenberg. Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.



SEPT. 14-15: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Club Classic, Schroon Lake. Info: Info: www.facebook.com/Adirondackkbf.

SEPT. 21-22: NYKBF Kayak Bass Fishing Championships. Info: www.nykbf.com/events.

OCT. 5: NYKBF Kayak Bass Fishing Invitational Info: www.nykbf.com/events.

SHOOTS

Allied Sportsmen of WNY: Fall trap league, Sundays and Tuesdays, Aug. 13 – Oct. 22, Alden, N.Y. Info: 716-684-0403.

Blodgett Mills Sportsmen’s Club: Trap shoots Wednesdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m, and Sundays 9 a.m. to Noon. Cortland, N.Y. Info: 607-423-2716.

Dunhams Bay Fish & Game Club: 3D archery course open each Tuesday and last Sunday of each month. Queensbury, N.Y. Info: https://dunhamsbay.net.

Eatonbrook Rod & Gun Club: Rifle and trap shoots, Sept. 15 & Sept. 29. Madidon, N.Y. Info: 315-893-7253.

Old Saratoga Muzzleloaders Club: 75th Anniversary shoot, Aug. 23-25. Schuylerville, N.Y. Info: www.osmlc.com.

Pinewood Archers: 3-D archery shoot, Ridge, N.Y. Aug. 11, Sept. 8. Info: 631-687-0232.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607- 692-4843.

West Canada Creek Association: Weekly Trap Shoots Wednesdays at 4 p.m. at 4pm, West Canada Creek Assn., State Rt. 28, Newport. Info: 315-219-2365.

Williamson Conservation & Sporting Club (Wayne County): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, shells for 12 and 20 gauge and 50 clay targets provided. Info: 585-721-4890, 585-266-6173.

EDUCATION/SEMINARS

To register for a DEC Sportsman Education Class, visit:

www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html.

SEPT. 7: Females And Firearms Educational Event, Suffolk Alliance of Sportsmen and the Old Bethpage Rifle and Pistol Club, West Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-226-7201

SEPT. 13: DEC NYS Licensed Guide Examinations. Preregistration is required. Info: 518-402-8985.

MEETINGS

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420- 9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society: Meeting Sept. 11, Dewitt Fish & Game Club, Jamesville, N.Y. Info: 315-391-5175.

Federation Of Sportsmens Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/, or call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., IWLA Clubhouse, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-729-3574.

North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc.: Second Wednesday each month, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241- 3299.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 201-931-6069.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Schenectady County Conservation Council: First Monday of the month, 7 p.m., Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Scotia. Info: 518- 355-0657.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.