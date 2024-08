The Illinois DNR and Springfield’s City Water, Light and Power are again allowing specially-permitted bowhunters to harvest deer on specific properties around Lake Springfield this fall.

The goal is to lower an overpopulation of the deer herd in the area, and DNR’s Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP) will help administer hunting between October and December. DNR is hopeful hunters who are awarded permits will be able to harvest at least three deer in a two-week time period.

