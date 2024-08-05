Wolf grabs dog just 15 feet from Woodruff, Wis., woman

“It’s hard to determine where a wolf will be at 6:30 in the morning,” said USDA Wildlife Services district supervisor Dave Ruid. But Denise Coron found out the hard way that a wolf could be right next to her Woodruff, Wis., house at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30.

She let her dogs out in the morning, as she always did. Her Labrador retriever and Great Dane ventured out into the yard, but her Chihuahua stuck close by. Suddenly, a wolf came from around the corner of the house, grabbed the Chihuahua and bolted off.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here