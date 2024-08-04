Is the fishing on Minnesota’s Lake Winnibigoshish still magical? A return trip to find out

You wanna know how old I am? My brothers and I grew up watching Babe Winkelman and Al Lindner fishing on TV. It was always cool to watch them catch fish, but what really captivated us were the trips to the remote wilds of Canada, where they caught fish on almost every cast in lakes so pure they looked like they might have dripped right out of heaven.

Me being the oldest, I nagged my parents until they finally sent away for Canadian fishing brochures. Yes, brochures. This pre-dates the internet. We pored over all kinds of propaganda from across Ontario, touting the stellar walleye fishing, the giant pike, and the chance to tangle with the fish of 10,000 casts. It all sounded great! But which one to choose?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here