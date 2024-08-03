Bob Zink: PETA meets the Dunning-Kruger zone

I admit to being a bit behind regarding my grasp of PETA.

The last thing I remember was that we all chuckled when we heard that in 1995, Michael Doughney registered the domain peta.org as “People Eating Tasty Animals.” Alas, in 1996 Doughney was sued by the extremist organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and ultimately was forced to surrender the domain. However, once you’ve heard that PETA stands for people eating tasty animals, you can’t unhear it, so there’s that, at least. It’s still what I think of, almost 30 years later.

