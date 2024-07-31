Gear & Gadgets: ALPS Outdoorz showcases its Elite 3800 pack bag, and more

For multi-day backcountry trips, the Elite 3800 pack bag is the optimal choice.

With its 3800 cubic inch capacity, the main compartment features zippers along both sides of the pack so that the compartment can be fully exposed to access items anywhere in the bag without having to “fish around” and pull-out gear (unlike the typical top-load bags).

Inside the main compartment are five mesh pockets to keep smaller items organized and easily reached. Additionally, the bags feature a zippered top compartment for storing quick-access items, three exterior stretch fabric pockets with buckle adjustment straps for securing larger items, and an additional exterior pocket for a spotting scope.

The Elite frame and pack bag credit their lightweight and “ready-for-adventure” sturdiness to the 500D Cordura fabric. This lightweight material is exceptionally strong and abrasion-resistant and is PU coated to make it highly water-resistant and fast to dry. This system was designed so that the frame can be used as a standalone solution for hauling meat or with the pack bag to meet the specific needs of wilderness hunters.

Visit www.alpsoutdoorz.com for more information on Alps Outdoorz’ products.

FEDERAL ANNOUNCES NEW PRAIRIE STORM UPLAND LOADS

Federal Ammunition announces the expansion of options for Prairie Storm upland hunting ammunition in 2024.

The new loads usher in the all-new Prairie Storm Bismuth Blend product line, plus new additions to the classic Prairie Storm FS Lead existing lineup.

Prairie Storm Bismuth Blend is a new product line consisting of six loads. These upland loads feature Prairie Storm’s FLITE-CONTROL FLEX wad and Premium steel shot, No. 3 or 4, with the added performance boost of HEVI-Bismuth pellets, No. 5 or 6, alloyed and cast in Sweet Home, Oregon. The new product line is initially available in a total of six 12- and 20-gauge load options.

HEVI-Bismuth is an industry standard for Bismuth pellets, which has made it the great equalizer on game birds when needing to meet non-toxic requirements. Adding HEVI-Bismuth to the Prairie Storm family gives hunters a product that not only meets non-toxic requirements, but also adds down range lethality due to increased pellet kinetic energy in part to density over steel alternatives.

Prairie Storm loads are packed in 25-count boxes. Federal ammunition is available at dealers nationwide and online. For more information on all products from Federal, visit www.federalpremium.com.

SAVAGE 110 HUNTER – FOR ANY TYPE OF HUNT

Built for any hunt—and any hunter. The accurate, hard-hitting Savage 110 Hunter’s AccuFit™ system makes it easy to customize the length-of-pull and comb height for a personalized fit, while the user-adjustable AccuTrigger offers a crisp, clean pull.

Together with the AccuStock™, which secures the action three-dimensionally along its entire length, the 110 Hunter provides the fit and function of a custom rifle—right out of the box. The matte black barrel’s button rifling provides tag-filling accuracy whether the target is antelope, elk or anything in between. The 110 Hunter is built for any hunt and any hunter.

Additional features include a gray synthetic stock, detachable box magazine, soft grip over-mold fore-end and pistol grip surfaces, new Model 110 design and ergonomics, and it’s drilled and tapped for scope mounts.

Visit www.savagearms.com to check out the complete line up of rifles, shotguns, and handguns from Savage, including the 110 Hunter.

KASCO INTRODUCES ROBUSTAIRE DIFFUSED AERATION

Kasco introduces a new RobustAire™ Diffused Aeration compressor cabinet with patented AireGuard Cabinet Technology. These newly designed Small Cabinets offer innovative airflow and additional filtering for cooler, cleaner air and follow in the footsteps of previously released Medium and Large Cabinets. This latest cabinet addition completes Kasco’s offering of RobustAire systems with AireGuard Cabinet Technology.

Designed for ease of use and optimal performance, Kasco’s new Small Cabinets offer the same benefits of AireGuard Cabinet Technology as the Medium and Large Cabinets but to smaller bodies of water, such as residential ponds. All cabinet sizes feature quiet operation, external maintenance indicators, easy-to-remove panels, a sleek new look, and a paint color that blends with the environment.

A first in the industry, this patented approach to airflow tackles heat and dust, the biggest stressors on compressor operation. Using this technology, air is immediately passed through an external filtration layer that removes dust and debris. This clean air is then pulled through the compressor, instead of across, allowing the compressor to stay cooler and operate at extreme efficiency.

Visit www.kascomarine.com to find the distributor closest to you or call 715-262-4488 for more information.

IRISH SETTER INTRODUCES WATERPROOF LEATHER BOOTS

The 17-inch waterproof leather Mossy Oak ® Obsession camo snake boot delivers the rugged performance and extra layer of protection you need when your hunt takes you through snake habitats.

The pit-tested Snakeguard liner runs from toe to top, helping to prevent puncture from fangs and brush.

The Mossy Oak ® Obsession camo is ideal for spring hunts. PU-impregnated waterproof leather and fabric panels combine for a long-lasting upper.

The Flatline outsole features an aggressive, multi-directional lug pattern for strong traction and mud release. In fact, the lug design contours to rocks and uneven surfaces for enhanced ankle stability. The UltraDry™ waterproofing system ensures dry, long-lasting comfort.

Visit www.irishsetterboots.com for more information on Irish Setter products.