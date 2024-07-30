Outdoor museum and education center opens in Clare, Michigan, highlighting hunting as conservation

The ribbon was cut and the doors opened officially on July 24 at the 16,400-square-foot Jay’s & Webber Wildlife & Education Center in Clare. The center is adjacent to the 90,000-square-foot Jay’s Sporting Goods on South Clare Avenue.
The center actually opened with limited hours on July 5, but the official opening came a couple weeks later.
“We want to share the story of Wayne Webber,” a conservationist and skilled hunter, “who donated 244 full-sized mounts for use in the museum, and be a beacon for providing outdoor stewardship,” Matt Poet, son of owner Jeff Poet and a member of the center’s advisory board, told Michigan Outdoor News.