Outdoor museum and education center opens in Clare, Michigan, highlighting hunting as conservation

The ribbon was cut and the doors opened officially on July 24 at the 16,400-square-foot Jay’s & Webber Wildlife & Education Center in Clare. The center is adjacent to the 90,000-square-foot Jay’s Sporting Goods on South Clare Avenue.

The center actually opened with limited hours on July 5, but the official opening came a couple weeks later.

“We want to share the story of Wayne Webber,” a conservationist and skilled hunter, “who donated 244 full-sized mounts for use in the museum, and be a beacon for providing outdoor stewardship,” Matt Poet, son of owner Jeff Poet and a member of the center’s advisory board, told Michigan Outdoor News.

