Michigan shed hunter kills black bear in self defense

Twenty-three-year-old Kyle Nelson from Norway, Mich., killed a black bear in self defense while looking for shed antlers this past spring.

Nelson shot the bear with a CPX2 9 mm handgun that he has with him every time he goes in the woods.

“I was walking along a swamp bottom where I got a buck last fall to try to find antlers from bucks that made it through hunting season,” Nelson said. “At one point I heard a noise by a big pine tree. When I looked toward the sound, a bear stuck its head around the tree about 10 yards away.”

