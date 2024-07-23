Iowa DNR dispatching wildland firefighters across the western United States

Ames, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Fire Program has dispatched wildland firefighters to help with fire management efforts across the Rocky Mountains, the west coast and the Pacific Northwest.

Iowa DNR staff and other Iowa-based firefighters are members of hand crews in Colorado and South Dakota. Other agency staff are assisting the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fire engines in Wyoming.

One Iowa DNR engine and crew is assigned to southern California. Support specialists and Emergency Medical Technicians from Iowa are supporting efforts in northern California and Oregon.

“Iowa has gotten a reprieve from several years of drought conditions with heavy rainfalls the past month, but the western United States has seen just the opposite,” said Ryan Harr, Iowa DNR Fire Program supervisor. “After a year or two of generally wet conditions, much of the region is drying out rapidly through the early summer.”

Wetter conditions the past couple seasons in western states led to lots of vegetation regrowth. As the regrowth dries out, it provides ample fuel for wildfires.

“The rest of the 2024 wildfire season looks to be busy with the current uptick in western wildfires,” explains Harr. He anticipates the DNR will continue to support federal partners by providing firefighters and support staff throughout the summer and early fall.

DNR staff and cooperating firefighters gain valuable experience in fire suppression, incident management, and other emergency support functions, and bring those lessons home to Iowa to assist in both prescribed fire and wildfire management throughout Iowa.

“Prescribed fire is an important tool for habitat management in Iowa, one the DNR and other agencies employ safely on many thousands of acres across the state each year,” Harr said. Agency staff have also been asked to assist local fire departments in recent years when wildfires threaten public lands.

Wildland firefighters complete rigorous training and must meet annual physical fitness standards to qualify for national fire assignments. A number of Iowa-certified wildland firefighters have additional training and certifications in areas such as chainsaw or engine operations.

Each year, Iowa DNR certifies about 10 of its own staff and about 35 Iowans from partner agencies, volunteer fire departments, and other organizations to be available for national fire incident assignments.

For more information, contact Ryan Harr at 712-250-0818 or ryan.harr@dnr.iowa.gov.