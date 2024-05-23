Storm damage and flooding impact some Iowa state parks for Memorial Day weekend

Several Iowa state parks have been impacted by recent heavy rains and storms, causing closures in some areas. Visitors are urged to plan in advance heading into the holiday weekend in case a park activity or location is affected.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here