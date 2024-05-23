Should fishing guides be licensed in Minnesota? Some say ‘yes,’ noting its potential benefit to fisheries

Minnesota, boasting more than 10,000 lakes, hosts myriad fishing guides who provide memorable excursions, often yielding noteworthy catches.
Tom Neustrom, a fishing guide with more than 40 years of experience, is advocating for a fishing guide license in the state, a measure already adopted by several Midwestern states. Neustrom’s conversations with fellow guides reveal widespread support for this initiative, suggesting a need for action from the Minnesota DNR.
“It brings out a lot of accountability to the guiding profession,” Neustrom said.