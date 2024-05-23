Search
Thursday, May 23rd, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Thursday, May 23rd, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Should fishing guides be licensed in Minnesota? Some say ‘yes,’ noting its potential benefit to fisheries

Fishing guide Tom Neustrom said he believes a guide license in Minnesota would be beneficial because guides could help the Minnesota DNR with logging of fish on various lakes and make customers more comfortable that their guide is licensed for the trip. (Photo courtesy of Tom Neustrom)

Minnesota, boasting more than 10,000 lakes, hosts myriad fishing guides who provide memorable excursions, often yielding noteworthy catches.
Tom Neustrom, a fishing guide with more than 40 years of experience, is advocating for a fishing guide license in the state, a measure already adopted by several Midwestern states. Neustrom’s conversations with fellow guides reveal widespread support for this initiative, suggesting a need for action from the Minnesota DNR.
“It brings out a lot of accountability to the guiding profession,” Neustrom said.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?