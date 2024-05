The 2024 R100 3-D National Archery Tour is coming back to northwest Ohio in 2024.

The event, dubbed as one of the biggest archery shoots in the country, will be held June 21 through June 23 in partnership with the Leipsic Fishing and Hunting Club. The address of the club is 10605 Road H, Ottawa.

Registration for the shoot is on the day of the event. Competitors who pre-register at R100.org will receive a discount, according to Rodney Diemer, president of the Leipsic Fishing and Hunting Club.