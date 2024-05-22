Search
Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Accomplished Michigan angler breaks state record with ‘monstrous’ white perch

Scott Smith, of Adrian, Mich., holds his catch. The white perch, weighing 2 pounds, 5.92 ounces and measuring 16.25 inches, is the new Michigan record fish for the species. (Contributed photo)

While still-fishing with minnow bait recently in St. Clair County, Mich., an angler from Adrian caught a state-record fish: a white perch weighing 2 pounds, 5.92 ounces and measuring 16.25 inches.

Scott Smith was fishing with a friend on Lake St. Clair, the expansive freshwater basin that connects Lake Huron and Lake Erie, the afternoon of April 25 when he reeled in what he called a “monstrous” white perch. Their last catch of the day, the fish ended up being a record-breaker.

This fish beats the previous state-record white perch – 2 pounds, 13.57 inches – caught in 2015 by Cindy Cordo out of Bear Lake in Muskegon County.

Scott Smith’s first world record, for a rainbow trout weighing 18.5 pounds in 1996. (Contributed photo)

Smith’s fish was verified by Cleyo Harris, a fisheries biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“I’ve been fishing in Michigan for close to 65 years,” Smith said. “I grew up fishing the Detroit River. We used to ride our bikes down there as kids, throw in a line with our bait and ‘ride’ the catch home.”

Smith is no stranger to big fish. After setting his first world record from the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame for a rainbow trout in 1996, he was hooked. He now holds 53 world records – a mix of line-class and all-tackle awards – in fly fishing and has participated in fishing tournaments around the globe.

“Sometimes you’re in the right spot at the right time, and sometimes you just get lucky.”

A dentist and fly-fishing guide, Smith also has been a fly-fishing instructor in northern Michigan for 35 years. This is his first state-record fish.

MORE FISHING COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Bob Gwizdz: Detroit River walleye fishing truly is world class

Public can comment on draft of Michigan’s Saginaw Bay walleye/perch management plan through June 1

Bob Gwizdz: Michigan’s opening day fever for walleyes was tempered a little this year

About the program

Michigan’s state-record fish are recognized by weight only. To qualify, fish must exceed the current listed state-record weight, and identification must be verified by a DNR fisheries biologist.

View the current list of record-holders by species at Michigan.gov/StateRecordFish.

For more on planning your next fishing adventure – including getting a license, choosing the gear and finding the perfect spot – visit Michigan.gov/Fishing.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?