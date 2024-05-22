Bob Gwizdz: Michigan’s opening day fever for walleyes was tempered a little this year

There’s an old saw that’s been attributed to Henry David Thoreau, about how many people spend their whole lives fishing without realizing it is not the fish they are after.
I was thinking about that on the last Saturday of April, opening day of Michigan’s walleye season in most of the Lower Peninsula, after a kind of tough day on the Tittabawassee River. I was with Greg Sochocki, a long-time buddy, with whom I fish as often as I can. Sochocki and I have opened the walleye season together for more than 20 years. Lots has changed over that time.