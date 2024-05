Not too long ago anglers believed that northern pike lost their teeth after spawning – as if the excitement and physical stress caused all the pike’s teeth to fall out.

The loss of teeth was actually the rationale to explain why pike aren’t easy to catch after they mate, and why they seemingly disappear for a few weeks, especially from April into June, depending on the latitude. But, of course, tooth failure was one of those “old fisherman’s tales” that was less than worthless.

