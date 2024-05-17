Steve Piatt: One happy dog, despite the cancer

Over the years, each of the seven Labrador retrievers we’ve owned has occupied a spot in our hearts, and along the way acquired various titles we’ve placed on them. Magic was the toughest, Brooks the smartest, Ben the best hunter, Maddie the best behaved, Hailey the quirkiest, and Riley, our latest and youngest, the prettiest.

Finn, our eight-year-old fox red Lab, is undoubtedly the happiest in a lineup of happy hunting dogs. Tail constantly wagging, always ready to hop in the truck, quick to greet everyone and, even though the elder dog in our home these days, typically the one to initiate any rousing play with Riley.

