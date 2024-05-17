Charter fishing means good times on the Great Lakes right now; here’s how to increase your odds of success

If you’ve ever thought about booking a Great Lakes charter fishing trip, 2024 might be the year to see what it’s all about.

A mild winter has led to catches heating up earlier than usual this spring, and increased stocking across the Great Lakes states and improving natural recruitment in recent years means there’s plenty of fish available. Even though there are hundreds of U.S. Coast Guard-licensed charter captains around the lake, anglers who call early have the best chance to find an opening on a preferred date.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here