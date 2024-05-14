Iowa archers perform well at Archery in the Schools Program national events

Several Iowa NASP Archers qualified for and participated in the recent U.S. Eastern and Western Nationals.
Here are results from the events held in Sandy, Utah, and Louisville, Kentucky.
2024 NASP® Western Nationals – Sandy, Utah – April 26-27
Bullseye Results
Boys Elementary Individual
6th Place – Simon Peter, 275, West Fork Elementary School, Rockwell
7th Place – Owen Baxter, 275, Alburnett Schools
Girls Elementary Individual
8th Place – Lexi Wentz, 273, West Fork Elementary School, Rockwell
Middle School Team
6th Place – West Fork Middle School, Rockwell, 3251
Girls Middle School Individual
1st Place – Ava Boldt, 294, South Tama County Community Schools
2nd Place – Calina Olson, 291, Springville Community Schools
5th Place – Hailey Ries, 288, West Fork Middle School, Rockwell
High School Team
4th Place – Sergeant Bluff-Luton Senior High School, 3353
10th Place – Spencer High School, 3295
IBO 3D Results
Elementary School Team
8th Place – Alburnett Schools, 1491
Girls Elementary Individual
1st Place – Lexi Wentz, 273, West Fork Elementary School, Rockwell
Middle School Team
1st Place – West Fork Middle School, Rockwell, 1676
10th Place – Spencer Middle School, 1616
Boys Middle School Individual
2nd Place – Eli Reiman, 292, Spencer Middle School
7th Place – Luke Baxter, 283, Alburnett Schools
Girls Middle School Individual
2nd Place – Ava Boldt, 289, South Tama County Community Schools
4th Place – Ava Pearce, 288, West Fork Middle School – Rockwell
6th Place – Hailey Ries, 286, West Fork Middle School – Rockwell
9th Place – Genevieve Foreshoe, 282, West Fork Middle School – Rockwell
High School Team
4th Place – Spencer High School, 1671
6th Place – Alburnett Schools, 1661
Boys High School Individual
10th Place – Carson Bright, 287, Anamosa High School
Girls High School Individual
3rd Place – Morgan Hoth, 288, Alburnett Schools
10th Place – Kelsi Hansen, 285, Sacred Heart School
2024 NASP® Eastern Nationals – Louisville, Kentucky – May 9-11
Bullseye Results
Boys Elementary School Individual
8th Place – Connor Bradley, 284, South Tama Community Elementary School
Girls High School Individual
7th Place – Isabella Johnson, 294, Independence Junior Senior High School
Boys High School Individual
5th Place – Nathan Nederhiser, 295, Mount Vernon High School
IBO 3D Results
Girls Middle School Individual
7th Place – Peyton Lang, 287, Grand View Christian Middle School
The National Archery in the Schools Program is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades 4-12. And through it, students are learning focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.
For more information on the National Archery in the Schools Program in Iowa, you can contact Zach Benttine, Archery Education and Outreach Coordinator at 515-205-8709 or Zachary.Benttine@dnr.iowa.gov.