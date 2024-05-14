Search
Tuesday, May 14th, 2024
Tuesday, May 14th, 2024

Iowa archers perform well at Archery in the Schools Program national events

The National Archery in the Schools Program is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades 4-12. (Stock photo)

Several Iowa NASP Archers qualified for and participated in the recent U.S. Eastern and Western Nationals.

Here are results from the events held in Sandy, Utah, and Louisville, Kentucky.

2024 NASP® Western Nationals – Sandy, Utah – April 26-27

Bullseye Results 

Boys Elementary Individual 

6th Place – Simon Peter, 275, West Fork Elementary School, Rockwell

7th Place – Owen Baxter, 275, Alburnett Schools

Girls Elementary Individual 

8th Place – Lexi Wentz, 273, West Fork Elementary School, Rockwell

Middle School Team 

6th Place – West Fork Middle School, Rockwell, 3251

Girls Middle School Individual

1st Place – Ava Boldt, 294, South Tama County Community Schools

2nd Place – Calina Olson, 291, Springville Community Schools

5th Place – Hailey Ries, 288, West Fork Middle School, Rockwell

High School Team

4th Place – Sergeant Bluff-Luton Senior High School, 3353

10th Place – Spencer High School, 3295 

IBO 3D Results

Elementary School Team 

8th Place – Alburnett Schools, 1491

Girls Elementary Individual

1st Place – Lexi Wentz, 273, West Fork Elementary School, Rockwell

Middle School Team

1st Place – West Fork Middle School, Rockwell, 1676

10th Place – Spencer Middle School, 1616

Boys Middle School Individual

2nd Place – Eli Reiman, 292, Spencer Middle School

7th Place – Luke Baxter, 283, Alburnett Schools

Girls Middle School Individual 

2nd Place – Ava Boldt, 289, South Tama County Community Schools

4th Place – Ava Pearce, 288, West Fork Middle School – Rockwell

6th Place – Hailey Ries, 286, West Fork Middle School – Rockwell

9th Place – Genevieve Foreshoe, 282, West Fork Middle School – Rockwell

High School Team

4th Place – Spencer High School, 1671

6th Place – Alburnett Schools, 1661

Boys High School Individual

10th Place – Carson Bright, 287, Anamosa High School

Girls High School Individual

3rd Place – Morgan Hoth, 288, Alburnett Schools

10th Place – Kelsi Hansen, 285, Sacred Heart School

2024 NASP® Eastern Nationals – Louisville, Kentucky – May 9-11

Bullseye Results

Boys Elementary School Individual

8th Place  – Connor Bradley, 284, South Tama Community Elementary School

Girls High School Individual

7th Place – Isabella Johnson, 294, Independence Junior Senior High School

Boys High School Individual

5th Place – Nathan Nederhiser, 295, Mount Vernon High School

IBO 3D Results

Girls Middle School Individual 

7th Place – Peyton Lang, 287, Grand View Christian Middle School

The National Archery in the Schools Program is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades 4-12. And through it, students are learning focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.

For more information on the National Archery in the Schools Program in Iowa, you can contact Zach Benttine, Archery Education and Outreach Coordinator at 515-205-8709 or Zachary.Benttine@dnr.iowa.gov.

What outdoor activities interest you?