New York’s Outdoor Calendar

VISIT DEC’S WEBSITE OR HUNTING, TRAPPING AND FISHING PUBLICATIONS FOR A DETAILED LIST OF HUNTING AND FISHING SEASONS.

MAY 31: Spring gobbler season ends.

JUNE 1: Statewide muskellunge season begins.

MAY 18: Otselic Valley Fishing & Heritage Association 15th annual Fishing & Heritage Day, South Otselic, N.Y. Info: www.ovfish.org.

MAY 18: Burlington Flats Fish & Game Spring Fling/BBQ, Burlington Flats, N.Y. Info: www.bffgc.com.

MAY 19: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, King’s Catering And Party House, Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JUNE 1: Caledonia Trout Festival, Big Springs Museum and Historical Society, Caledonia N.Y. Info: 585-538-9880.

JUNE 8-9: Upstate N.Y. Outdoors Show, Leonard Gilbert Farm, Mohawk, N.Y. Info: https://leetradeshows.com

JUNE 15: Northsportsmans Club First Annual Open House, West Monroe N.Y. Info: http://northsportsmansclub.net.

JUNE 16: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JULY 19-21: First Annual Huntstock New York, Vernon Center, N.Y. Info: https://huntstockevents.com.

AUG. 1-3: Empire Farm Days, Palladino Farms, Pompey, N.Y. Info: https://leetradeshows.com.

AUG. 10: Vintage Finger Lakes Decoy Collectors Association Fourth Annual Decoy Show, American Legion Post 256, 454 N. Main St., Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: 315-573-6014.

AUG. 11: Midstate Arms Collectors, Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Mkt., Unadilla Rod & Gun Club, Butternut Road, Unadilla, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SEPT. 20-21: Country Folks Home & Farm Show, Leonard Gilbert Farm, Mohawk, N.Y. Info: https://leetradeshows.com

To register for a DEC Sportsman Education Class, visit: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html.

MAY 30: Beginner’s Guide to Harvesting Whitetails on Long Island, Online Webinar. Info: @nda.longislandbranch.

JUNE 1: Long Island National Deer Association Raffle, Wildwood State Park, Wading River, N.Y. Info: 516-590-5678.

JUNE 7, SEPT. 13: DEC NYS Licensed Guide Examinations. Preregistration is required. Info: 518-402-8985.

Dunhams Bay Fish & Game Club: 3D archery course open each Tuesday and last Sunday of each month. Info: https://dunhamsbay.net.

NYS Muzzle Loading Association Spring Shoot: May 24-26, Oxford Fish and Game Club, Oxford, N.Y. Info: 845-688-5560.

Pinewood Archers: 3-D archery shoot, Ridge, N.Y. May 19 and June 9. Info: 631-687-0232.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Williamson Conservation & Sporting Club (Wayne County): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, shells for 12 and 20 gauge and 50 clay targets provided. Info: 585-721-4890, 585-266-6173.

MAY 18: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Lake George. Info: www.facebook.com/Adirondackkbf.



MAY 18: Slay Nation Long Island Small Vessel Series, Fort Pond, Montauk, N.Y. Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.

MAY 18: NYKBF Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Oneida Lake. Info: www.nykbf.com/events.

JUNE 1: Slay Nation Kayak Series, Cayuga Lake. Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.

JUNE 1-2: 43rd Annual Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby, South Bristol Fish & Game Club, Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: http://canandaiguatroutderby.org.

JUNE 8: Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, Inc., 40th Annual Walleye Derby, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: www.southtownswalleye.com.

JUNE 8: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Lake Champlain. Info: www.facebook.com/Adirondackkbf.

JUNE 9: Slay Nation Long Island Small Vessel Series, Forge Pond (DEC ramp). Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.

JUNE 15: NYKBF Kayak Bass Fishing Tournament, Seneca Lake. Info: www.nykbf.com/events.

JUNE 16: Slay Nation Long Island Small Vessel Series, LI Bassmaster’s Father’s Day Kid’s Biggest Bass Event, Blydenberg. Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.

JUNE 22: Slay Nation Kayak Series, Tupper Lake. Info: www.slaynationtournamentfishing.com.

JUNE 22: Morehouse Rod And Gun Club Kid’s Fishing Derby, free hot dogs and prizes. Hoffmeister, N.Y. Info: 973-222-3535

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Federation Of Sportsmens Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/, or call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., IWLA Clubhouse, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-729-3574.

North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc.: Second Wednesday each month, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 201-931-6069.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Schenectady County Conservation Council: First Monday of the month, 7 p.m., Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Scotia. Info: 518-355-0657.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.