Should you own a bullet drop compensator (BDC) scope? Maybe, maybe not.

Dialed in, it can be a hunter’s dream, offering the potential for an accurate 200-yard shot with a rifle sighted in at 100. Sounding like a specialized optic, it is a typical scope in terms of the lenses and tube. The difference may not be obvious when you look inside, either. The compensator refers to the mil-dots or hash marks on the reticle, what I have always known as crosshairs.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here