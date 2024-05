Every spring, the state Department of Environmental Conservation cautions residents about the increased chances of encountering black bears as they emerge from their winter dens looking for food.

John Foley, of Cazenovia, N.Y., (Madison County), apparently didn’t get the memo. Foley was charged recently with illegally killing a nuisance bear on his property, and DEC officials say it’s a good example of what to do and what not to do when dealing with hungry spring bruins.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here