The cohos are coming! The cohos are coming! Lake Michigan fishing report. Planning advice for summer road and camping trips with kids and dogs. Come to Bayfield for a Lake Superior sailing adventure. Dan and his son Jon report on the Wisconsin Governor’s Fishing Opener on Yellow Lake in Burnett County.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1919
