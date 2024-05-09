Tom Pink: Hunting turkeys, but thinking about questions surrounding Michigan moose and whitetails

It’s time to hunt turkeys, but a number of recent news stories and opinion pieces in Michigan Outdoor News have me thinking about hunting bigger things.
Michigan United Conservation Clubs passed a resolution at its annual meeting to encourage the state to hold a limited moose hunt, something I think may be a good idea, if the resource can support it. Meanwhile, Michigan resident Jim Moran wrote an editorial about whether it’s time for Michigan deer hunters to “earn a buck” by shooting a doe first.