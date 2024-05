The Hamilton chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America (IWLA) was officially chartered in 1924. Therefore, the chapter is celebrating 100 years of conservation in 2024. According to the national IWLA, the Hamilton chapter was the first in Ohio.

“At that point, there were chapters in a number of other states, like Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota, and others,” said Michael Reinemer, IWLA communications director. “But Hamilton was definitely a leader and pioneer in Ohio.”

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here