Gear & Gadgets: Rapala introduces VMC Redline Series hooks, and more

Anglers know that you have to go where the fish are and be prepared to catch them wherever that is. With more pressure on fisheries, bass have become more and more wary and it requires light line, finesse baits and the perfect light wire hooks to get bites.

Designed specifically for tournament bass anglers, the VMC RedLine Series is comprised of eight hooks ultra-engineered hooks built for optimum power, strength and hook-up speed. With velvety-smooth P.T.F.E. coating, RedLine hooks penetrate 50% faster than ordinary hooks.

Combined with the company’s unique, compressed needle point design that produces an ultra-sharp point, fish practically hook themselves. And once they’re on, they stay on.

VMC RedLine Series hooks are made with Vanadium® Steel, making them 25% stronger than ordinary fishing hooks. This extra-light, extra-strength material is the same material used to make Formula One race cars. It’s so light and subtle, fish don’t even realize they’ve been caught until it’s too late.

CORDLESS DRILL MARINE WINCH FROM ICNUTS COMPANY

ICNuts Company designs the most complete and easy-to-use winch and tool kits on the market for raising and lowering trailers and fish houses. Their cordless drill marine winch now makes loading your boat easy as well.

This winch is rated at 2,500 pounds and coated with zinc to prevent rust. Its special gear ratio is designed for heavy pulling, specifically boat trailers, and features an improved gear ratio, two speed winch, with a quick release. Getting your boat back on the trailer can’t be made any easier.

LEUPOLD & STEVENS INTRODUCES RX-5000 TBR/W RANGEFINDER

Leupold & Stevens, Inc., provider of the world’s most rugged, lightweight, and clear sport optics, is pleased to announce the launch of its new, game-changing laser rangefinder: the RX-5000.

The RX-5000 TBR/W is the rangefinder for the modern hunter. It delivers an incredible 5,000-yard ranging distance and is packed with other new features.

What truly sets it apart is its integration with the also-new Leupold Control app, which uses GPS technology to remotely drop location pins to your phone using digital maps like onX Hunt.

Pinning is established through use of the Leupold Control app, which is free for download in App stores.

The Leupold Control app allows you to drop pins in compatible mapping systems– onX Hunt, Google Maps, and Apple Maps– and adjust the settings on your RX-5000.

RAPALA SHOWCASES VMC HOVER JIG

When walleye are finicky and you need to put a jig right in front of their hungry mouths, turn to the new VMC® Hover Jig.

The Hover Jig by VMC is a premium, precision balanced floating jig head with 3D holographic eyes. Based on the success of its size 1/0, VMC is now introducing a size No. 2 with a size 2 premium, needlepoint, forged, hi carbon steel VMC single hook.

The jig is available in 10 colors, including Ultra Glow and UV Bright, a finish that reflects more light energy, which increases the lure’s visibility in the water.

The VMC Hover Jig is available in an assortment of packages – 4 per pack, 10 assorted colors, 10 assorted glow colors, and 10 assorted UV Bright colors.

ENHANCED SPINNER SERIES FROM SNYDERS LURES

Snyders Lures is kicking off the open water fishing season by introducing its enhanced Spinner Series. These are multi-species fish producers, developed and field-tested by legendary lure designer, Gary Snyder.

The Spinner Series is a simple hook design with a small blade attached as an attractor that charms fish with just the slightest movement. When fished with minnows, leeches, crawlers or anything live-bait or artificial attractant, this lure is ringing the dinner bell for hungry fish.

The Spinner series is available in #6 hooks (crappie), #8 (bluegill), #4 (walleye), and #2 (walleye senior). They come in a bunch of different color combinations, with fine wire hooks, and red or chartreuse bead colors.

The Spinner series is available in #6 hooks (crappie), #8 (bluegill), #4 (walleye), and #2 (walleye senior). They come in a bunch of different color combinations, with fine wire hooks, and red or chartreuse bead colors.