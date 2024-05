My latest foray into firearms rehabilitation, an old .177 air rifle, is all my buddy Fred Haubert’s fault.

Fred, who lives in eastern Pennsylvania, called to say he finally had had it with the array of pesky rodents, especially the likes of chipmunks, that were burrowing everywhere, getting up under house siding and pigging out at bird feeders. So, he broke down and bought a scoped .177 air rifle.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here