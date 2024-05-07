Michigan Mixed Bag: Bear, elk permit applications for 2024 hunts now on sale

Lansing — Elk and bear license applications are on sale now through June 1. You can increase your odds, or even get two tags in a single year, by picking up Pure Michigan Hunt applications while you’re applying for bear and elk.

Previous Pure Michigan Hunt recipient Jerry Peak of Crystal did exactly that. He managed to grab two elk tags, which were used to harvest two beautiful, 6-by-6 bull elk. The secret of Jerry’s success? He applied for his elk tag as usual, but he also applied for – and was one of the people drawn for – the Pure Michigan Hunt.

The Pure Michigan Hunt offers a chance at licenses to hunt elk, bear, spring and fall turkey, and antlerless deer, and first pick at a managed waterfowl hunt area. Plus, a hunting prize package worth thousands goes home with the three lucky hunters.

All licenses are transferable – winners can keep licenses for themselves or transfer licenses to a friend or loved one. Peak transferred his Pure Michigan Hunt elk tag to his son so they could hunt together.

For more information about the Pure Michigan Hunt, or to apply, visit Michigan.gov/PMH. For more information or to apply for bear or elk licenses, visit Michigan.gov/Bear or Michigan.gov/Elk.

You also can apply for all three anywhere hunting licenses are sold, or online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses or on the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app.

MORE COVERAGE FROM MICHIGAN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Outdoor Observations: Good start for Michigan turkey hunters

Sharecropping continues on state land in Michigan; here’s how it works for wildlife

Public can comment on draft of Michigan’s Saginaw Bay walleye/perch management plan through June 1

Didymo Cells Found in Section of the Au Sable River in Oscoda County

Mio, Mich. — Didymo cells have been found in algae samples taken from submerged rocks and debris at two boating access sites on the Au Sable River north of Luzerne in Oscoda County, Michigan.

Sampling conducted by Michigan Trout Unlimited in late April found several didymo cells at the Parmalee Canoe Launch off North Red Oak Road and one cell just downstream at the Whirlpool access off West Cherry Creek Road. No evidence of didymo was found in samples taken upstream at the McMasters Bridge Road access, further downstream or in a number of tributaries sampled to date.

DNR Announces Summer Beyond BOW Events

Lansing — The Michigan DNR’s Becoming an Outdoors-Woman program will offer four Beyond BOW events this summer at various venues in Washtenaw, Roscommon and Marquette counties as well as the traditional BOW Weekend in Big Bay.

The BOW program gives women,18 and older, an opportunity to improve their outdoors skills in a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere. In addition to being fun to participate in, the BOW and Beyond BOW classes offer important instruction on numerous outdoor skills, safety and appropriate outdoor clothing attire.

“These smaller, Beyond BOW events provide great opportunities to experience learning in a small group environment,” said Michelle Douglas, BOW coordinator. “We are very pleased to be offering these Beyond BOW events across Michigan.”

Here is information on each of the events:

May 31-June 2, the traditional summer BOW weekend workshop will be held at the Bay Cliff Health Camp in Big Bay.

Friday, June 21, 5-8 p.m. EDT, Beyond BOW Outdoor Gear Swap, Ypsilanti, Mich.

Sunday, July 14, 2024, 7-9 a.m. EDT, Coffee Six Ways from Sunday, Chelsea, Mich.

Sunday, July 7, 2024, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. EDT Self Confidence, Negaunee, Mich.

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. EDT Self Confidence, Roscommon, Mich.

More information and registration materials is available at Michigan.gov/BOW. You can also follow BOW on Facebook or Instagram.

Contact BOW coordinator with questions at DNRBOW@Michigan.gov.

On the Ground Program Seeking Volunteers

Lansing — Join wildlife habitat improvement efforts with On the Ground, Michigan United Conservation Clubs’ volunteer program in partnership with the DNR. Lunch, gear and a volunteer appreciation gift will be provided to registered volunteers.

Woody invasive species removal will take place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, May 18, at Ionia State Recreation Area (Ionia County), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18.

Removing invasive species will allow native plants to grow in their place, create higher-quality habitat for a variety of wildlife including wild turkey, white-tailed deer, and cottontail rabbit, and improve hunter and angler access.

Visit MUCC.org for more info. Click on “events,” then “calendar.”

Sturgeon Guarding Help Needed Through Early June

Gaylord, Mich. — Volunteers are needed in Cheboygan County through early June to stand guard as mature lake sturgeon head upstream to their spawning sites along the Black River.

The Black Lake Chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow is working in partnership with the DNR and various tribes to protect the fish from illegal harvest during the spawning season. Visit the Sturgeon Guarding Program webpage for more information and to register.

For more opportunities to volunteer, contribute and provide input, visit www.Michigan.gov/DNRVolunteers.