The Cuyahoga River, once the poster child for polluted waterways in the U.S., is no longer prone to catching fire.

Unless, that is, with anglers. The urban Cleveland river, perhaps most famous up until now for being so polluted that it caught fire in the late 1960s, has been cleaned up to the point that it was recently stocked with steelhead for the first time.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here