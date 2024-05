Awaking at o’-dark:30 to capture images of wildlife is standard operating procedure in my field.

During the past 40 years, I’ve dragged myself out of bed early thousands of times. So, last week when the alarm went off at 4 a.m., it was no surprise. I grabbed a few snacks and a bottle of water and headed out to my truck. It was a short drive before I exited the main road and traveled a series of dusty gravel roads.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here